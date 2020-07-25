(Bloomberg) --

South African property and casualty insurers agreed to consider providing interim relief to customers hit by a national lockdown to contain the coronavirus until certainty has been provided by the nation’s courts.

“This interim relief will take the form of once-off payments to policyholders to enable them to continue running their businesses while waiting for the outcome of the legal process,” the Financial Sector Conduct Authority said in an emailed statement on Friday. The agreement was reached following talks that included the Prudential Authority and non-life insurers, the FSCA said.

Soaring Infections, Lockdown Dim South Africa’s Economic Outlook

South African insurers are rejecting business-interruption claims linked to a five-week lockdown started on March 27 that only allowed essential services to continue operating. While the restrictions have since been eased, insurers have argued payouts are only triggered by physical events such as an infection at a company’s premises.

The FSCA earlier this month warned the industry to stop broadly rejecting claims related to the Covid-19 lockdown after a Cape Town court ruled against one local insurer.

South African Regulator Sees No Systemic Risk From Virus Claims

“Business interruption cover is a complex issue,” the regulators said, adding that cover with extensions for infectious diseases constitute about 3% to 5% of policies. “The legal certainty will undoubtedly take time to achieve, with dire consequences for policyholders who have already been impacted severely by Covid-19.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.