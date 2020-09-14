South Africa Is Unaware of Any Iranian Threat to U.S. Envoy

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government said it’s unaware of any threat by Iran against the U.S. ambassador to Pretoria.

Politico reported on Sunday that Iran’s government is considering an attempt to assassinate U.S. Ambassador Lana Marks in retaliation for the U.S.’s killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani earlier this year. Intelligence about the threat, which first surfaced in the spring, has become more specific in recent weeks, the news website said, citing a U.S. government official it didn’t identify.

“We only became aware of this report this morning,” foreign ministry spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele said by phone on Monday. Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor may issue a statement later, he said.

Calls to Iran’s embassy in Pretoria weren’t answered when Bloomberg called and it didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail or email requesting comment.

