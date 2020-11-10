(Bloomberg) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Ace Magashule, one of the top-ranking officials in South Africa’s ruling party, a spokeswoman for a special police investigative unit said.

The warrant has yet to be served on Magashule, the secretary-general of the African National Congress, whose lawyers have agreed he will appear in the High Court in the central city of Bloemfontein on Friday, Lynda Steyn, the spokeswoman for the Hawks unit in the Free State province, said by phone.

Magashule is the highest-profile politician to face charges since President Cyril Ramaphosa took office in 2018 and pledged to crack down on graft, which became endemic during his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s rule. The government estimated that more than 500 billion rand ($32 billion) was stolen.

The rand pared a decline of as much as 1.5% to trade 0.9% weaker at 15.5125 per dollar by 2:38 p.m. in Johannesburg.

The case has to do with Magashule’s role in an asbestos audit contract in the Free State, the Daily Maverick news website reported, without saying where it got the information. Steyn didn’t specify what charges Magashule will face.

The Free State has long been a nexus of corruption and political power within the ANC. Magashule, who currently oversees the day-to-day running of the party, is a former premier of the region and is Ramaphosa’s biggest political rival.

Pule Mabe, the ANC’s spokesman, said he was unaware of any arrest warrant. Magashule and his lawyer Victor Nkwashe didn’t asnwer calls seeking comment.

