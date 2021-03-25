(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fourth straight meeting to shore up an economy that contracted the most in century due to coronavirus restrictions, even as it raised its inflation forecasts for this year.

The monetary policy committee kept the repurchase rate at 3.5%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday in an online briefing. The decision by the five members of the panel was unanimous, signaling a shift in sentiment after two members voted for cuts at the last three meetings.

The key rate remains at the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998. All 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the unchanged stance.

