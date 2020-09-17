(Bloomberg) -- The South African Reserve Bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged, halting its easing cycle even as it now sees the economy contracting more than it projected in July.

The monetary policy committee voted to hold the repurchase rate at 3.5%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday. Of the five members on the panel, three favored an unchanged stance and two preferred a 25 basis-point cut. The key rate remains at the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998 after total easing of 300 basis points this year.

Of the 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey, nine predicted a 25 basis-point reduction and the rest forecast the unchanged stance.

