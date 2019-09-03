(Bloomberg) -- South Africa may have dodged a second recession in consecutive years, but the outlook for the economy remains bleak. Annualized gross domestic product data, due to be released by the statistics agency on Tuesday, will probably show Africa’s most-industrialized economy expanded in the three months through June, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s after power supply was stable following blackouts in the first quarter that helped to cause to the biggest GDP contraction in a decade.

