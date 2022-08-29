(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state prosecutor said it arrested several former executives of state-owned rail and freight company Transnet SOC Ltd.

The unidentified individuals are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a brief statement. It didn’t identify the executives.

A judicial panel investigating state corruption released a report in February in which it identified 41.2 billion rand ($3 billion) of irregular contracts at Transnet and recommended that prosecutors investigate former Chief Executive Officer Siyabonga Gama and other officials.

Gama, who was fired as CEO in 2018, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after appearing on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in May, along with Garry Pita, the company’s former acting chief financial officer, and three other men.

