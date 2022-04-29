(Bloomberg) -- South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of coronavirus infections with a sustained increase in case numbers and a rise in test positivity numbers, Health Minister, Joe Phaahla said on a conference call.

While hospitalization numbers are rising deaths are yet to do so, Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, said on the conference call. The rise in cases is driven by the emergence of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages, she said.

