(Bloomberg) -- South Africa may increase its borrowing plans following the latest bailout announced for struggling state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told lawmakers Tuesday.

Eskom, seen as the biggest threat to the nation’s economy, will get an additional 59 billion rand ($4.2 billion) spread over two years.

Mboweni reiterated that the aid, combined with lower expected tax revenue, will come at a significant cost to taxpayers. Still, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under pressure to show it’s got a plan to deal with Eskom as the utility struggles under more than 440 billion rand of debt.

An increase in government debt to help Eskom could raise the risk that the country loses its sole remaining investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service. The minister’s warnings that the government may miss its revenue collection target and have to change its borrowing plans before the mid-term budget in October and its other spending plans may further spook financial markets.

The government is urgently working to stabilize Eskom, which needs the aid to meet its financial obligations this year, while working on a broad strategy for its future, Mboweni said. Eskom is not financially sustainable as it stands, he said.

