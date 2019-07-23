(Bloomberg) -- South Africa may increase its borrowing plans following the latest bailout announced for struggling state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told lawmakers Tuesday.

  • Eskom, seen as the biggest threat to the nation’s economy, will get an additional 59 billion rand ($4.2 billion) spread over two years.

Key Insights

  • Mboweni reiterated that the aid, combined with lower expected tax revenue, will come at a significant cost to taxpayers. Still, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under pressure to show it’s got a plan to deal with Eskom as the utility struggles under more than 440 billion rand of debt.
  • An increase in government debt to help Eskom could raise the risk that the country loses its sole remaining investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service. The minister’s warnings that the government may miss its revenue collection target and have to change its borrowing plans before the mid-term budget in October and its other spending plans may further spook financial markets.

  • The government is urgently working to stabilize Eskom, which needs the aid to meet its financial obligations this year, while working on a broad strategy for its future, Mboweni said. Eskom is not financially sustainable as it stands, he said.

