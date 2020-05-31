(Bloomberg) --

South African schools may delay plans to reopen partially on June 1 after teacher unions and parent associations said the education system wasn’t prepared to operate within measures to curb coronavirus infections.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had laid out a strategy for some grades to safely return as the nation eases lockdown restrictions. However, Motshekga acknowledged the system may not yet be ready, the Johannesburg-based newspaper reported, citing five unions and three major school governing bodies.

Motshekga is expected to brief reporters Sunday evening on the readiness of schools to reopen. South Africa has recorded more than 30,000 virus infections but is pushing ahead with plans to loosen lockdown rules put in place in late March, as the nation braces for significant job losses and further economic decline.

