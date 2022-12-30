1h ago
South Africa May Lift Curfew in Change to Lockdown Rules, News24 Says
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa is considering lifting a curfew that has been in place since last year aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Cape Town-based News24 reports, citing well-placed sources.
Curfew hours have varied since they were first enforced in March 2020 and are currently from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
The removal of the curfew was discussed at a meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa held with premiers and mayors on Thursday on the state of Covid-19 pandemic, the report said. Health Minister Joe Phaahla was also present.
South Africa is currently in a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.
Other proposals discussed included increasing indoor social gatherings to 1,000 people from 750.
