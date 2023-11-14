11h ago
South Africa Names Acting Finance Chief With Godongwana on Leave
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s president appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as acting finance minister, while Enoch Godongwana takes leave.
Ramokgopa, appointed in March as the nation’s energy czar to end the nation’s electricity crisis, took up the acting finance minister role on Monday, Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said by text message on Tuesday.
“It is normal for ministers to act on behalf of their counterparts,” Magwenya said.
Godongwana is currently on leave after presenting the medium-term budget policy statement earlier this month, the National Treasury said in an emailed response to questions. Ramokgopa will serve in the acting capacity until Nov. 22, it said.
Godongwana plans to attend the Group of 20 Africa Compact meeting in Berlin next week, the Treasury said.
