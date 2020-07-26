(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s presidency has designated the country’s priority infrastructure projects, paving the way for the beginning of private investment in a 2.3 trillion rand ($138 billion) program over the next decade.

The Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission Council issued a list of projects ranging from key water supply and irrigation developments to energy, roads housing and fish-farming plans. To date most infrastructure has been funded by the state.

The announcement is a first step in getting the drive, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, going.

