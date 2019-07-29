(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s embattled state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will be temporarily led by Jabu Mabuza, its chairman, who will take over the roles of interim executive chairman and acting chief executive officer starting from next month.

The interim appointment comes after Phakamani Hadebe announced that he would step down as CEO at the end of July because his health was suffering due to the demands of the job.

Eskom’s board will identify a suitable candidate to take up the permanent CEO role within three months, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said in a statement on Monday.

The government and Eskom have been under pressure to install executives at Eskom who are capable of transforming the loss-making utility from an almost century-old monopoly that generates about 95% of the nation’s electricity, to an efficient and sustainable business that’s split into three separate divisions.

The utility began advertising the CEO position last week and applications are due to close on Aug. 2.

Read more: The Toughest CEO Job in South Africa Is Open. Who Wants It?

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Burkhardt in Johannesburg at pburkhardt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Herron at jherron9@bloomberg.net, Mike Cohen, Liezel Hill

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.