(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will need a mix of grants and concessional loans to help effect a transition from coal to cleaner energy, Jonathan Pershing, the U.S.’s deputy special envoy for climate, said.

While South Africa, as a middle-income nation, is not usually eligible for concessional finance, Pershing said at a press conference on Friday that there is a “need” in the country.

Envoys from the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and the European Union were in South Africa this week to discuss support for an energy transition program. Financial support of almost $5 billion was suggested in the talks, a person familiar with the negotiations told Bloomberg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.