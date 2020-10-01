(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will offer as much as 700,000 hectares (1.73 million acres) of state land for lease as the government steps up its drive to compensate citizens forcibly removed and dispossessed during the apartheid era.

The agricultural land that’s been designated vacant or underutilized will be available for 30-year leases with the option to buy, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza told reporters Thursday. Applications will open in two weeks.

Lease agreements for the 896 farms aren’t transferable and lessors won’t be able to sub-lease portions of land, Didiza said.

The ruling African National Congress adopted expropriation of land without compensation as a policy in 2017 to address racially skewed ownership patterns dating back to colonialism and white-minority rule that ended in 1994.

