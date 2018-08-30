(Bloomberg) -- The South African government is opposed to land grabs, but the nation will “slide into catastrophe” if land reform doesn’t take place, Deputy President David Mabuza said.

“The majority of our people are poor and homeless,” he told lawmakers in Cape Town Thursday. “Our resources to carry out reform are limited.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has embraced land expropriation without compensation as a means to achieve equality and racial justice -- and in a bid to steal a march on populist opponents before elections in 2019. A planned amendment to the constitution is still a work in progress, with public hearings on the matter concluding next month.

