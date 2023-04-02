37m ago
South Africa Opposition Party Reelects Steenhuisen as Leader
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- John Steenhuisen won reelection as leader of South Africa’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, according to a DA statement.
The internal vote comes as the country prepares for general elections next year.
Support for the DA and the populist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, has fallen in recent months, according to a Social Research Foundation poll. The ruling African National Congress has led the country since the end of White-minority rule in 1994.
Read more: Support for South Africa’s Populist Opposition Sinks, Poll Shows
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
-
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
-
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman
-
13:05
Is your retirement portfolio ready for what's to come?
-
6:39
Investment opportunities in cannabis stocks: Three hot picks from Matt Bottomley
-
What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?