(Bloomberg) -- South Africa announced eight preferred bidders to provide emergency power as the state-run electricity monopoly continues to implement rolling blackouts that are weighing on the economy.

Those selected include Karpowership SA, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said Thursday in a presentation. The projects are expected to come online within 18 months under a so-called Risk Mitigation Independent Power Procurement Program. His department said last month it received 28 bids to supply a total of 5,000 megawatts of emergency power.

By announcing the preferred bidders, the government met its most recent deadline to roll out new power capacity after delays. State power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has said that generation by independent producers is essential in the effort to meet demand, after South Africa experienced record power cuts in 2020 with more outages expected this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.