(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government announced a 1 billion-rand ($66 million) relief program for subsistence farmers.

The funds will provide successful applicants with as much as 9,000 rand each to help them tend their small-scale farms, Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza told reporters on Monday. The government plans to distribute the money by March, she said.

The program is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package for small-scale food producers.

