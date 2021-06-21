52m ago
South Africa Plans Covid-19 Vaccine-Technology Transfer Hub
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa, France and the World Health Organization will make a joint announcement on Monday about coronavirus vaccines.
The briefing will focus on the establishment of the first messenger RNA technology transfer hub for Covid-19 inoculations, located in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement. The announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. South Africa time, it said.
