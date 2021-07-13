(Bloomberg) -- Deadly protests that erupted in South Africa following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma showed no signs of letting up, even as the authorities pledged to clamp down on the violence and the army was deployed to help the police keep it in check.

Hundreds of stores in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, which account for about half the nation’s economic output, have been looted and major highways have been blocked. While the government says 10 people have died, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala put the toll at 26 in his province alone, and his office said the national figures were out of date.

Rioting continued on Tuesday in several Gauteng townships, including Alexandra, Diepsloot, Vosloorus and Mamelodi, although calm prevailed in Johannesburg’s city center, which bore the brunt of the violence on Monday. In KwaZulu-Natal, the two main towns of Durban and Pietermaritzburg were hardest hit.

“Yes, the situation looks like it’s out of hand, yes, people are in a state of panic,” Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told reporters in Pretoria, the capital. “We are all concerned about what is happening.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 304 people had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and another 453 in Gauteng, and additional personnel had been deployed to protest hot-spots.

“We cannot allow anyone to make a mockery of our democratic state and we have instructed the law enforcement agencies to double their efforts the stop the violence and to increase deployment on the ground,” he said.

While the turmoil was triggered by Zuma’s incarceration following his conviction on contempt of court charges, the government says criminal elements are exploiting the instability to enrich themselves. Allegations that former members of the intelligence agencies with links to Zuma were instigating the violence are still being investigated, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said.

The unrest has dented business confidence and unnerved investors. The rand fell as much as 1% against the dollar to 14.5452 on Tuesday, the lowest level since April 12, after declining 1.3% on Monday.

Vaccinations Disrupted

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned in a televised address Monday night that the turmoil posed a threat to food security and was disrupting efforts to vaccinate people against the coronavirus.

The country administered 146,577 Covid-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 5 p.m. local time on Monday compared, with over 191,000 late last week, according to the health department.

The country’s four biggest banks closed branches in violence-hit areas, while several retailers and telecommunications companies shut outlets. Local newspapers carried reports of people loading up shopping carts and vehicles with stolen food, alcohol and televisions, and pictures of trashed shops with their shelves stripped bare.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.