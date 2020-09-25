(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s police deployed in the main port city of Durban, where veterans of the ruling party’s former military wing are protesting.

“Police deployments are in place to deal with such protests and will be beefed up along the identified routes and locations,” KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association are staging protests on Friday to express their dissatisfaction with the levels of corruption and unemployment in the country, state-owned SABC reported.

Durban is sub-Saharan Africa’s busiest container port.

