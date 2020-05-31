(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s government postponed the restart of school by one week to enable teachers to prepare facilities for the return of students.

Pupils from grades seven and 12 who were scheduled to return on Monday will now resume their studies on June 8, the Basic Education Department said in a statement Sunday. Schools have been closed since late March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This whole coming week must be used for the proper orientation and training of teachers, the mopping and ramping of all supply chain matters, and final touches to the readiness of each facility for the arrival of learners,” it said.

