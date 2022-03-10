(Bloomberg) -- South Africa reported its largest current-account surplus on record last year as import demand was suppressed by the economy recovering from the impact of the coronavirus and the value of gold exports rose to the highest since at least 1960.

The balance on the current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, widened to a surplus of 3.7% of gross domestic product, or 227 billion rand ($15 billion), from a revised 2% in 2020, the South African Reserve Bank said in a report on Thursday. The ratio of the surplus to GDP is the highest since 1987.

The current-account surplus shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter to an annualized surplus of 1.9% of GDP, or 120 billion rand, from a revised 3.5% in the previous quarter. That’s less than the 2.5% median estimate of 12 economists in a Bloomberg survey

The quarterly surplus was the sixth in succession, the longest streak since 2001.

Key Insights

The record annual surplus may boost the rand, which has strengthened 5.9% against the dollar this year. That’s as investors look for less risky emerging-market assets after the war erupted in Ukraine and sanctions were imposed on Russia.

The rally in export commodity prices, stemming from supply shocks caused by the conflict, could help boost the surplus this year. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said Wednesday in a statement it will also “provide added support to the local mining sector and a possible windfall to revenue collections.”

The positive annual balance was largely driven by a trade surplus that jumped to a record 448 billion rand, from a revised 289 billion rand in 2020. On a quarterly basis, the surplus narrowed as the value of merchandise imports increased more than exports, which surged to an all-time high, the central bank said.

The deficit on the services account, under which income from tourism falls, increased 47% to 66.2 billion rand in 2021. That’s as several countries shuttered international borders for business and leisure travelers at various stages during the year in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

The shortfall on the nation’s primary-income account, which reflects outflows due to dividends and interest payments to foreign shareholders, widened to 118 billion rand in 2021 from 92.6 billion rand.

The central bank’s quarterly projection model in January showed it forecast a surplus of 3.8% to GDP for 2021 and 0.4% for 2022.

