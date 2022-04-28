Apr 28, 2022
South Africa Power Regulator Sued Over Karpowership Licenses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has been sued by an activist group over its award of generation licenses to Karpowership, allowing the company to supply the country from three ship-mounted power plants.
“We do not believe Nersa acted in the interests of South Africa,” the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said in a statement on Thursday, citing concerns over a number of matters including the price of the Karpowership contracts and its impact on the climate.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:46
Higher rates could encourage Canadians to 'save differently,' but not more
-
5:15
Vancouver hiking empty homes tax to 5% of assessed value in 2023
-
Bill Hwang's Archegos catastrophe was wilder than anyone knew
-
5:16
Navigating the high costs of mental health care in a time of high demand
-
5:49
Inflation, rising rates will hurt low income Canadians most: RBC
-
6:15
Apartment, row house growth outpaces single-detached homes: Census