(Bloomberg) -- The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has been sued by an activist group over its award of generation licenses to Karpowership, allowing the company to supply the country from three ship-mounted power plants.

“We do not believe Nersa acted in the interests of South Africa,” the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said in a statement on Thursday, citing concerns over a number of matters including the price of the Karpowership contracts and its impact on the climate.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.