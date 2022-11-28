18m ago
South Africa President to Host Venezuela’s Maduro on State Visit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on a state visit on Dec. 6.
“The visit will highlight the existing cooperation between the two countries and consolidate concrete actions for mutual benefit of the South African and Venezuelan people,” the South African presidency said in a statement on Monday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
