(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s prisons authority will challenge an Appeals Court ruling that nullified former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole and ordered that he be sent back to jail.

Zuma was sentenced in July 2021 to a 15-month term by the Constitutional Court for contempt when he refused to appear before a judicial probe investigating state corruption during his presidency. Zuma was released on medical parole three months later.

“Having carefully studied the judgment, Correctional Services is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion,” the department said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The former leader’s arrest last year set off deadly riots that cost the economy billions of rands in damages.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.