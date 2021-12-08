(Bloomberg) -- South Africa recorded 19,842 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest since the omicron variant was discovered last month, according to the National Institute For Communicable Diseases.

Test positivity rate rose to 26.8%. In the past 24 hours, 374 people were admitted to hospital, taking total current hospitalizations to 4,252

36 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the total to 90,038

Economic hub Gauteng province is the epicenter of the resurgence with 59% of the new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal province and Western Cape province at 10% each.

