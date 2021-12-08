(Bloomberg) -- South Africa recorded 19,842 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest since the omicron variant was discovered last month, according to the National Institute For Communicable Diseases.

  • Test positivity rate rose to 26.8%. In the past 24 hours, 374 people were admitted to hospital, taking total current hospitalizations to 4,252
  • 36 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the total to 90,038
  • Economic hub Gauteng province is the epicenter of the resurgence with 59% of the new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal province and Western Cape province at 10% each.

 

 

