(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s environment ministry dismissed a complaint by a nonprofit against Karpowership’s plan to moor a ship-mounted power plant off the nation’s west coast, a rare win for the Turkish company.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, in a letter to The Green Connection dated April 26, rejected the nonprofit’s allegations that Karpowership’s consultants misrepresented small-scale fishers. The department will go ahead and review the company’s proposal to set up a 320-megawatt plant in Saldanha port, according to the letter provided by the consultants.

Karpowership won a tender in March 2021 to provide 1,220 megawatts of electricity, but has since been mired in lawsuits and environmental challenges. The ministry has 57 days to decide on the company’s Saldanha application. Two of its other applications have been rejected.

The process may be delayed further as Karpowership will now withdraw its environmental management program and resubmit it after allowing for 30 days of public comment.

A shortage of generation capacity in South Africa has led to rotational blackouts — known locally as loadshedding — that are implemented for as long as 12 hours a day.

