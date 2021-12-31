(Bloomberg) -- South Africa reported a record 17,710 new daily Covid-19 cases days after control measures were implemented to slow a surging second wave of infections.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is 1,039,161 with 28,033 deaths, the health department said in a statement late Wednesday. A positivity rate of 33% “remains a major concern,” it said. The number may be distorted by testing lags over the festive season.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Dec. 28 announced a renewed ban on alcohol sales, extended a curfew and mandatory wearing of masks in public.

The pandemic and restrictions imposed to contain it have devastated Africa’s most industrialized economy with the central bank forecasting that gross domestic product will contract 8% this year.

