(Bloomberg) --

South Africa has reinstated free visas for travelers from countries including the U.S. after suspending them in March as part of a strict lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

Visas will again be available to visitors from France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong, Iran and the U.S., the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Sunday. International travelers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test result that’s no more than 72 hours old or face a mandatory 10-day quarantine, the government said.

The exemptions, coming just days after the reopening of borders to travelers from other African nations, represent another easing of the lockdown in a bid to reboot economic growth clobbered by the pandemic. Coronavirus infections continue to decline in South Africa even as the economy reopens.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.