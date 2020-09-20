(Bloomberg) --

The South African National Roads Agency needs the government to decide on the future of electronic tolls in Gauteng province, as the coronavirus cuts its cashflow, the Sunday Times reported.

“We’re having to scurry around to ensure our liquidity,” the Johannesburg-based newspaper cited Sanral Chief Executive Officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma as saying. “Until you solve the the e-tolls problem we won’t get out of this quagmire.”

Macozoma said the decision on whether to keep the system or scrap it rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. Only about 20% of users are paying e-tolls, the Sunday Times said. If canceled, Sanral’s debt related to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project will jump from around 40 billion rand ($2.4 billion) to 67 billion rand.

South Africa’s lockdown to curb coronavirus cost Sanral more than 620 million rand, the Sunday Times said.

