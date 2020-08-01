(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s ruling party recommended that Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo step down over allegations he used state resources to settle a personal dispute, The Citizen reported.

The African National Congress’s Integrity Committee asked Masondo to voluntarily relinquish his positions in the government and the party for bringing disrepute to the ANC, the Johannesburg-based newspaper said.

Masondo acknowledged the request by the committee that he consider standing down and said he’s seeking further guidance from the body, the paper cited him as saying.

A spokeswoman for the National Treasury couldn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg, and said a request for comment had been forwarded to Masondo. ANC spokesman Pule Mabe didn’t answer calls to his mobile phone and didn’t respond to requests for comment sent by text message.

Masondo was appointed to the post in May 2019 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the only person empowered to appoint or dismiss ministers. Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned in 2018 after lying about his meetings with three businessmen accused of plundering state funds, while Malusi Gigaba quit as home affairs minister in the same year after a court found he’d lied under oath and a compromising video of him was circulated on social media.

