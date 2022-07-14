(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s ruling African National Congress approved rules blocking officials facing criminal charges from vying for office, Business Day reported, citing a document released by Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile.

The rules could bar the party’s suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule from contesting for any position at its national elective congress in December because he faces corruption, fraud and money-laundering charges related to an auditing contract issued while he was the premier of the Free State province. He has denied any wrongdoing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may also be affected if the National Prosecuting Authority pursues charges against him for allegedly concealing a robbery at his farm in 2020. Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged that Ramaphosa didn’t report the crime and that the suspects involved were illegally detained and interrogated.

Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing and said he will appear before the ANC’s integrity commission.

