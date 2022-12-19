(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing party has elected three women to its seven top leadership posts for the first time since white-minority rule ended in 1994.

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, 59, and African National Congress Women’s League coordinator Maropene Ramokgopa, 42, were voted in as first and second deputy secretary-generals respectively at the ANC’s elective conference on Monday. Women have held the position of deputy secretary-general since 1994, though the second post was only created earlier this year in an expansion to the number of top roles.

Gwen Ramokgopa, 60, who was formerly in charge of health in the Gauteng provincial government, was elected as the ANC’s first woman treasurer-general. She isn’t a relation of Maropene.

“It’s historic that we have three women,” Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for State Security, said at the conference. “These women are very capable, very strong, seasoned members of the ANC. It says a lot about the party — it’s not just slogans when we talk about gender parity. It’s gender parity in practice.”

The appointments came as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa easily won re-election as head of the ANC, even after a foreign-exchange scandal threatened to derail his political career. He will now lead the party and country into elections scheduled to be held in 2024, where he faces a tough challenge to rebuild flagging support amid record blackouts and unemployment close to all-time highs.

Gwen Ramokgopa, who replaces new deputy leader Paul Mashatile, will face a tough task in restoring the party’s finances after a sharp fall in paid membership and an anti-graft disclosure law that has deterred corporates from donating. The Political Party Funding Act, which came into effect in April 2021, requires all contributions to political parties exceeding 100,000 rand ($5,787) to be publicly disclosed, and forbids parties from accepting more than 15 million rand a year from a single donor.

“She needs to take on that character of being the fundraiser,” Kodwa said. “There’s a huge debt that she must deal with, there’s the issue of bloated staff. We need to restructure the ANC as we modernize.”

