(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s ruling African National Congress indicated that it won’t back protests by former President Jacob Zuma’s supporters aimed at overturning a court ruling that found him guilty of contempt.

“Everyone has an equal responsibility to respect and observe the law,” the ANC’s decision-making National Executive Committee said in a statement on Tuesday. “All our democratic institutions, including the judiciary and law-enforcement agencies, shall always be defended from political attacks so that they do their work without fear, favor or prejudice.”

