South Africa’s ANC to Postpone Remainder of Conference to Jan. 5
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing African National Congress will postpone the remainder of its national elective conference until Jan. 5, after delays in registering delegates prevented it from covering the planned agenda.
The ANC’s policy decisions and the announcement of 80 members who’ve been elected to the party’s National Executive Committee, will be announced when proceedings resume, said Fikile Mbalula, its secretary-general.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who won a second term as party leader, will deliver a closing address on Tuesday.
