(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s ruling African National Congress called on its members to remain calm following a court judgment that sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.

The party is studying the judgment of the Constitutional Court and the National Executive Committee, its highest decision-making body, “will reflect on implications and consequences” at a meeting this weekend, the ANC said Tuesday in a statement.

“We further reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and fulfilling the aspirations of our constitutional democracy,” the party said.

The country’s highest court found Zuma in contempt for defying an order to testify at a graft inquiry and said he has five days to present himself to the authorities. While Zuma stepped down as ANC leader in December 2017 and was ousted as South Africa’s president two months later, he still enjoys support in the party among those who oppose attempts by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration to hold government officials accountable for corruption.

