(Bloomberg) -- PPC Ltd. delayed the release of its full-year earnings for a third time as South Africa’s biggest cement maker continues to fix accounting errors and strives to finalize a refinancing plan.

The Johannesburg-based company will now publish its financial results in the week of Oct. 5, according to a statement on Wednesday. PPC has been making adjustments to valuations of assets in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while a deal with South African lenders is expected to be reached next month.

The 128-year-old business has struggled this year as a lengthy recession and Covid-19 lockdown depressed demand in its home market. The stock has lost almost 90% of its value in the past 12 months, valuing the company at 813 million rand, and the group was considering a rights issue of about 1.25 billion rand, people familiar with the matter said in August.

The shares jumped on news that the crisis may soon be resolved, gaining 16% to 59 rand cents as of 9:09 a.m. in Johannesburg.

PPC has seen a resurgence of activity since South Africa eased its strictest forms of lockdown, recording a double-digit growth in cement volumes in June and July with a continued high rate in August and September. This has been due to the need to catch up on delayed construction projects, the company said.

Total borrowings in the South African operations have decreased by more than 200 million rand as a result of the increased cash generation. The group’s international operations also saw double-digit growth year-on-year in July.

PPC’s South African lenders include FirstRand Ltd.’s Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank Group Ltd. and Standard Bank Group Ltd., Bloomberg has previously reported.

South African money manager Value Capital Partners has been building a stake in PPC, becoming the second-largest shareholder, and its chairman, Anthony Ball, took up an executive director role at the cement maker. Africa’s biggest asset manager, the Public Investment Corp., has significantly reduced its stake.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.