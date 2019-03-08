(Bloomberg) -- Suburbs across Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub, were hit by widespread power outages on Friday.

State-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has not implemented rolling blackouts in the city, Andrew Etzinger, Eskom’s acting head of generation, said via a mobile phone text message. A spokesman for Johannesburg’s City Power wasn’t immediately able to comment.

Eskom said earlier on Friday that there was a risk of blackouts because the power system “remained tight and vulnerable” and the power could be cut at short notice if there was a shift in plant performance. “This could include a significant loss in generating plant due to unplanned technical breakdowns,” Eskom said.

(Updates with Eskom comment in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Renee Bonorchis in Johannesburg at rbonorchis@bloomberg.net;Prinesha Naidoo in Johannesburg at pnaidoo7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alastair Reed at areed12@bloomberg.net, Rene Vollgraaff

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.