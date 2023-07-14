(Bloomberg) -- Richards Bay, South Africa’s biggest commodity export facility, reopened fully after a terminal operator submitted plans for complying with environmental standards.

Transnet National Port Authority, the state company running maritime hubs, on Friday ordered the operator to stop work at the facility until it resolved the issues.

“The terminal operator has since presented an implementation plan and committed to resolving the environmental management issues stipulated in the certificate,” TNPA said in a statement Saturday.

The agency urged transporters to stop sending trucks to the site on the northeast coast for 12 hours so a backlog could be cleared.

Richards Bay is South Africa’s main outbound-shipment port for coal, chrome and lumber. In the same area, Richards Bay Coal Terminal is privately owned and operated by companies including Glencore Plc.

