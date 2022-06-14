(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Public Investment Corp., which manages the bulk of government employees’ pension money, suspended some senior executives during an ongoing forensic probe, the PIC said in a statement to a parliamentary committee.

The PIC has implemented 77% of the Mpati Commission’s recommendations, one of which was to investigate suspect transactions and the conduct of officials, the fund manager said. Further, a number of transactions and individuals, with the evidence from forensic investigations, have been referred to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation for criminal investigation.

To recover losses or liquidate entities such as Independent News & Media, Ayo Technology Solutions Ltd. and Sagarmatha Technologies Ltd., cases are before the courts and litigation is ongoing, the PIC said.

The so-called Mpati Commission, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati, gave its findings and recommendations in early 2020 after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the investigation as part of his plan to tackle corruption.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.