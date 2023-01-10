(Bloomberg) -- Johannesburg’s stock exchange plans to fine Steinhoff International Holdings NV former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste 15 million rand ($882,000) for violating listing rules and submitting false financial statements.

South Africa’s main stock exchange also barred Jooste from holding an office in a listed company for 20 years, according to a statement Tuesday. The move comes almost five years after the firm’s near collapse and is the second censure of a director at the company after former Chief Financial Officer Ben la Grange was fined 2 million rand.

Steinhoff lost 98% of its market value after auditors refused to sign off on financial statements in December 2017. Forensic investigators from PwC later confirmed that 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) in fictitious or irregular income had been recorded at Steinhoff between 2009 and 2016, making it South Africa’s largest known fraud.

Jooste has told the JSE Ltd. that he doesn’t agree with its findings and on Dec. 14 approached the Financial Services Tribunal for an order suspending the JSE’s decisions. While the tribunal has dismissed Jooste’s application, the payment of the fines are still being reconsidered.

There are numerous investigations taking place around the world into Steinhoff, which owns Poundland in the UK and part of Mattress Firm in the US and had been Europe’s second-largest furniture retailer after Ikea. Jooste is among four people who will go on trial in Germany next year on charges of accounting fraud.

A fine against Jooste by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for insider trading was in December cut by almost 90% to 20 million rand. The JSE said it will continue to oppose the reassessment application and awaits the tribunal’s decision over the fines it plans to impose.

Steinhoff plans to cease being a listed company this year.

