(Bloomberg) -- South African carrier Comair Ltd. suspended flights on Tuesday, less than three months after an almost week-long grounding, as it’s waiting to secure funding.

The operator of IAG SA-owned British Airways flights in the country and domestic low-cost airline Kulula also halted all ticket sales with immediate effect, it said in an emailed statement late Tuesday evening.

Comair was placed into a form of bankruptcy protection, known as business rescue, during the Covid-19 crisis in 2020, which grounded much of the world’s aircraft fleet. In its statement, the company said its business rescue practitioners advised that the process of raising the necessary capital is in progress and they believe the funding may be secured. However, all scheduled flights are voluntarily suspended until the funding is confirmed, the company said.

Comair had its fleet grounded in March by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, which was investigating a series of incidents over concerns about safety.

It operates a fleet of 26 Boeing Co. jets, mostly 737-800s, according to the company’s website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.