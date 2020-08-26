(Bloomberg) --

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, the country’s biggest labor group and a member of the ruling coalition, said it plans to stage a strike on Oct. 7 in a bid to force the government to act against corruption.

Workers are fast losing confidence in the willingness and capacity of the ruling African National Congress to tackle graft, give the party’s failure to act against implicated officials, the federation said in a statement following a meeting of its central executive committee.

