South Africa’s biggest labor federation is considering staging protests against a government decision to allow minibus taxis to ferry the maximum number of passengers.

Th Congress of South African Trade Unions, which is in an alliance to the ruling African National Congress, objects to taxis being filled at a time when the number of coronavirus infections is surging, it said in an emailed statement Friday.

The government this week increased the number of passengers taxis can carry to 100% from 70% in urban areas, as it adjusted regulations introduced to curb the spread of the virus. The decision followed a threat by the taxi operators to flout any restrictions on them.

