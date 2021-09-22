(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate plunged this week, indicating that the inoculation drive may be losing steam amid criticism of a lack of information about the shots among more remote and impoverished communities.

On Sept. 20 just 159,542 doses were administered, the lowest amount on a week day since Aug. 13, when 147,307 vaccinations were given, according to government statistics. That’s short of the government’s yet-to-be attained target of 300,000 doses a day and also the lowest since 18-to-35 year-olds became eligible for the doses on Sept. 1.

So far South Africa has administered 16.36 million doses, with just 8.11 million of the country’s almost 40 million adults now fully vaccinated.

