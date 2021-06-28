(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s official death toll from Covid-19 has passed 60,000, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said.

Over the last 24 hours 138 deaths from the disease were reported, bringing the total to 60,038, the NICD said in a statement on Monday.

South Africa’s actual number of deaths from the virus could exceed 170,000, according to excess death studies by the South African Medical Research Council, which tracks the number of deaths above the historical norm in weekly reports.

