(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s coronavirus epidemic may have passed a second peak after new cases started to fall over the last week, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A resurgence led by a more transmissible new variant of the virus led to a far more severe wave than the initial one seen in July, he said in a televised address. However, a 23% week-on-week drop in the number of reported new infections is cause for optimism, he said.

The decline “could be attributable to many factors, including enhanced physical distancing facilitated by lockdown regulations,” Mkhize said. “Having said that, the health-care system continues to experience significant strain.”

South African Covid-19 cases began to accelerate again in November and by the middle of the following month genomic scientists announced the discovery of a mutation that was behind the surge. President Cyril Ramaphosa went on to introduce stricter lockdown rules, including a ban on alcohol sales and a 9 p.m. curfew.

The new variant “can attach to human cells more efficiently” than its predecessor, yet data show it is not more likely to cause hospitalization or death, according to Salim Abdool Karim, co-chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee. Studies into its resistance to newly approved vaccines have yet to be completed, he said at the briefing.

Hospital admissions continue to rise, increasing by 18% on Jan. 16 compared with a week earlier, Mkhize said. Many health workers have reported a shortage of critical-care beds, oxygen and staff as the virus ripped through the country.

(Updates with health minister comment in third paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.